Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan believes there has been a power shift at Mercedes and says that George Russell is now “top dog”, not Lewis Hamilton.

Russell is the only driver to have finished in the top five of every race so far this season in an impressive first season with the Silver Arrows.

This is in sharp contrast to Hamilton’s poor form and has only managed to finish above Russell in one race this season – the Bahrain Grand Prix where he finished third.

Russell is now 34 points ahead of Hamilton in the drivers’ standings, and Jordan waxed lyrical about the rookie’s outstanding progress.

“Absolutely. I think the big surprise is, everybody globally, in Formula 1 context, thinks that Lewis Hamilton is top dog,” Jordan said when asked if Russell had done enough to warrant his promotion in quotes published by the Independent

“But he’s no longer top dog, not even in that team because Russell has taken his perch away.

“And I think it’s very interesting to watch and I want to see how Lewis is going to overcome that.”

However, Juan Pablo Montoya refused to get too carried away with the hype surrounding Russell and says that the newcomer can still learn plenty from the seven-time world champion.

“I think George, on one-lap pace, is doing a much better job than Lewis – he’s getting more out of the car on one lap,” said Montoya on ‘Any Driven Monday’ programme shown by Sky F1.

“When Lewis is on his A-game, he’s hard. I think George can do a job on one lap but he’s got a lot to learn from Lewis on race pace. Same as when Valtteri [Bottas] was there, the pace of Lewis in the races was incredible.”

The F1 season continues with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 12.

Max Verstappen leads the standings going into the race with 122 points, with Charles Leclerc six points further aback in second.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez is fourth with 110, while the current top five is completed by Russell (84) and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr (83).

