Formula 1

George Russell says his journey to winning his first Grand Prix has been an 'emotional rollercoaster'

Reaction from F1 drivers after a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by one and a half seconds over his teammate Lewis Hamilton at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season.

00:01:55, an hour ago