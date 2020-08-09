F1 LIVE updates - 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone

Follow our live updates from a historic Formula 1 occasion: the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

8/52 - First to pit!

Albon is into the pits to swap on to the Mediums. Verstappen is slowly gaining on the two Mercedes. The teams are stil trying to work out the tyres at this point.

6/52 - Bottas problem?

"Front left, critical, also rear left," comes the message across the Mercedes team radio to Bottas. He's seemingly having problems with his tyre temperatures and it's only Lap 6! That's a strange one!

4/52

The good news for Verstappen is that he is ahead of Hulkenberg early and being on those hard compound tyres he has a number of different options to try and strategise his way past the two Mercedes ahead of him. This has certainly made things a bit more interesting.

2/52 - Vettel last!

What is going on with the former world champion at the moment! He just can't get a tune out of this Ferrari and he is in last place after a spin on the opening lap!

1/52 - LIGHTS OUT!

Verstappen gets past Hulkenberg into Turn 1! Hamilton is having a good look at Bottas, but the Finn just about keeps his teammate at arm's length! Stroll has got past Ricciardo!

14:05 - Formation lap!

Just five minutes until lights out at Silverstone! Can anyone challenge the Silver Arrows? Can Bottas hold off Hamilton? What about Hulkenberg? Can he claim his first podium finish?

14:00 - More drama?

Last week's British GP saw incredible drama in the final two laps as a number of the teams misjudged the tyre wear. Hamilton crossed the finishing line on three wheels! Sainz and Bottas had similar problems. Will we see more of the same this week?

13:55 - Finishing touches!

The teams are going through their final preparations ahead of the race. The drivers are lined up on the starting line for the national anthem, with a number taking a knee and a number choosing not to. Once again, a mixed message from F1.

13:50 - Any chance of an upset?

As has been the case in every race so far this season, the Silver Arrows look pretty much untouchable. Verstappen split them in Hungary and Bottas had an issue with his tyres last week, but it once again looks like being something of a procession for Mercedes. The drama is most likely to be in the midfield!

13:45 - Full grid!

13:40 - Back at Silverstone!

We're back at Silverstone for another race! It might look like the British Grand Prix, but this is the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix! They had to come up with a different name, didn't they?

Valtteri Bottas is on pole ahead of Lewis Hamilton. But the big news is that Nico Hulkenberg is in P3 after being drafted in as a late replacement for Sergio Perez after the Racing Point driver tested positive for Covid-19! Can he FINALLY claim his first pole in F1?

