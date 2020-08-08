Valtteri Bottas claims 70th Annivesary Grand Prix pole at Silverstone

Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 on track during qualifying for the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 08, 2020 in Northampton, England.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas took pole in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday afternoon.

The Finn will start from the front of the grid for Sunday's race.

Bottas' teammate Lewis Hamilton joins him on the front row in second.

Formula 1 Valtteri Bottas signs new Mercedes deal 06/08/2020 AT 12:19

Nico Hulkenberg, a replacement for Sergio Perez, took a surprise third place.

More details to follow

British Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton wins his seventh British Grand Prix at Silverstone despite final-lap puncture 02/08/2020 AT 13:52