Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher’s long-standing record of 91 race victories by claiming the chequered flag at the Eifel Grand Prix.

The six-time world champion made the most of a power unit issue suffered by Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who had qualified on pole and led the first 13 laps of the race, to write his name into the history books.

Eifel Grand Prix Bottas retires from the Eifel Grand Prix AN HOUR AGO

Back at the Nurburgring for the first time in seven years, this was a race defined by reliability issues, with Bottas, Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon and Lando Norris all forced to retire from the race due to power unit problems.

A late safety car following the retirement of the latter with 14 laps left to go had the potential to produce a dramatic finale, but Hamilton restarted well to propel him towards the victory, while Daniel Ricciardo held on to third position to finish on the podium for the first time as a Renault driver.

History-maker: Hamilton levels Schumacher's incredible record

DRIVER OF THE DAY - Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)

As Ricciardo pulled into parc ferme, it felt like he, and not Hamilton, was the one who had equalled Schumacher’s record. Much has been made of the Australian’s long, long way for a podium finish since swapping Red Bull for Renault and the duck was broken today. Ricciardo had to work for it, though, passing Charles Leclerc near the start of the race and holding off Sergio Perez near the end.

WHERE THE RACE WAS WON

1/60 - Lights out! Bottas still ahead! Hamilton and Bottas both went wide on the first corner, but nobody behind them could take advantage and it's the Finn who keeps his position at the front of the pack. Hamilton made the better start, but Bottas has survived and is now building a lead!

13/60 - Hamilton into P1! Bottas lock-up! Hamilton makes the most of a Bottas lock-up and he passes his team-mate! What happened there? Did Bottas just misjudge his braking? Or was there a mechanical fault that caused the lock-up?

19/60 - BOTTAS LOSING POWER! It goes from bad to worse! Bottas has an issue with his power unit and he is sinking like a stone. Verstappen, Norris, Perez and Ocon all get past the Finn. Might this be it for his race? Are Mercedes able to recover this situation?

20/60 - BOTTAS DNF! Bottas' race is over! This is an afternoon Bottas will want to forget quickly. He qualified on pole, started the race well, but it's all gone so badly wrong. Mercedes have no choice but to retire his car.

46/60 - Safety car! Oh boy! It's not just a virtual safety car, it's a full safety car and that could be huge for the final 14 laps of this race. Hamilton and Verstappen are both into the pits for soft tyres.

History for Hamilton! Hamilton equals Schumacher's long-standing record of 91 race victories and it was another comfortable afternoon for the world champion! Ricciardo claims his first podium finish since 2018 and his first since moving to Renault! Verstappen snatches the bonus point for the fastest lap!

PIT EXCHANGE OF THE DAY

"I got hit badly by some gravel from Kimi, and it's f****** hurting my finger. I don't know, I hope it's not broken. I can't use my left index basically,” Romain Grosjean complained over the Haas team radio. It didn’t stop him from finishing ninth and claiming points for the first time this season.

BEST OVERTAKE

Leclerc was the cork in the bottle for Ricciardo early on in the race, with the Ferrari holding up the Australian as he parked his car in the right places. But Ricciardo held his nerve with a pass around the outside nine laps in and that provided him with a platform to claim a podium finish.

Formula 1 Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix - As it happened 4 HOURS AGO