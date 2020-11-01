Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to his Mercedes team's staff after they won their seventh-straight constructors' championship.

Hamilton continued his fine personal form by winning his 93rd career race, with his team-mate Valtteri Bottas finishing second to secure the crown.

Mercedes have now beaten Ferrari's record of six straight crowns and Hamilton paid tribute to all the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes.

As the race finished, he spoke to his team on the radio, saying: "Woop! What an incredible achievement for all of you. I am so proud of everybody and I am so grateful to be a part of it."

To which his team replied: "Couldn't have done it without you."

And after the race, he was left in awe at what Mercedes had achieved.

"It was an exhausting race, the speed we were having to go after a poor start.

"It is very overwhelming right now. I look at my crew and I know all the men and women here and back in the factory and they are the unsung heroes. They are the ones that have continued to graft away, never given up. People watching think we are used to it but it always feels like the first because of the spirit of this team.

"We have a great leader in our team and a big, big thank you to Mercedes.

"Seven is unbelievable. While we have great performances it is not easy to continue to deliver weekend in and out. The guys are so precise in how they take the car apart and put it together again weekend after weekend.

"Seven times champs - something to tell my grandchildren."

And Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was also proud but is already thinking about extending their streak in the 2021 championship.

"This is something to be proud of. We have a group that is amazing together. It is a super proud moment with all these guys and proud to be part of it.

"As long as we stay motivated and energised we can push each other more. There will be more competition next year no doubt, we are looking forward to a new challenge."

