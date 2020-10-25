18/66 - Stroll spins!

Stroll off the track! The Racing Point tangles with Norris and Stroll ends up off the track! Stroll has damage on his front wing and he's going to have to come into the pits! Norris was defending against the Canadian and isn't happy with that move from Stroll.

13/66 - Verstappen wants in

"The left front is dead, mate," Verstappen says over the Red Bull team radio. He wants pulled into the pits for a change of tyres.

10/66 - As things stand...

1) Bottas 2) Hamilton 3) Verstappen 4) Sainz 5) Leclerc 6) Norris 7) Gasly 8) Ricciardo 9) Stroll 10) Raikkonen 11) Albon 12) Ocon 13) Russell 14) Vettel 15) Giovinazzi 16) Kvyat 17) Grosjean 18) Latifi 19) Magnussen 20) Perez

9/66 - Leclerc into fifth

Norris enjoyed an excellent start to the race alongside his McLaren teamate Sainz, but he is now slipping down through the pack. Leclerc has DRS on Norris and takes fifth place. He is still getting a tune out of this Ferrari.

8/66 - Verstappen charge

Verstappen into the podium positions! The Red Bull has some real speed at the moment. On these tyres, he has the pace to challenge the Mercedes. He's up into third after passing Sainz and Verstappen will now have a real look at Hamilton and Bottas ahead of him.

6/66 - Bottas regains the lead!

Bottas back in front! The Finn passes Sainz and there is a sense the two Mercedes have found some race pace, and some grip, with the rain easing off somewhat. Bottas' tyres are now up to temperature and regains the lead at turn one. Verstappen is flying... keep an eye on that!

5/66 - Verstappen through

Verstappen into fourth! Even though the Red Bull is struggling with straightline speed, Verstappen uses DRS to get past Norris and now he will have a clear look at the two Mercedes. The Silver Arrows have settled down a little bit after a bad start.

4/66 - Chaos

There is such variance in terms of pace through the pack. A number of drivers are struggling to get to grips with, well, grip. This circuit was only resurfaced a month ago and so the rain, even light rain like we are experiencing, has the potential to make it very slippy.

2/66 - Sainz leads!

What an incredible start for the Spaniard! He is into the lead! Bottas in second, Hamilton in third. Norris is up to fourth and Raikkonen is running P6! What an incredible start to this race! Rain is causing problems.

1/66 - Lights out!

Drama through the first few laps! Bottas dropped down to third into the first turn, Perez then tagged Verstappen and now Bottas has the lead! Is something wrong with Hamilton? Rain is falling! What a scruffy start! Hamilton is down to P3!

13:10 - Formation lap

The 20 drivers have embarked on their formation lap. There's a chance of rain this afternoon. Is that the only thing that can stop the two Mercedes from claiming another victory?

13:05 - Clear the grid

Okay, here we go. Just moments away from the start of the Portuguese Grand Prix. Will today be the day Hamilton becomes the driver with the most F1 race victories in his own right? Can Verstappen make good use of the clean side of the track to challenge the two Silver Arrows?

13:00 - Interesting track

Hamilton on the Autodromo Internactional do Algarve earlier this weekend: "Oh god... it’s hardcore. It’s a really, really hardcore circuit. There are places where you can’t see where you’re going. You’re looking at the sky for periods of time."

12:55 - Anthem time

The drivers are on the grid for the national anthem and for the 'We Race As One' anti-racism campaign. As has been the case all through this season, some drivers take the knee and some don't. Mixed messages from F1 on a defining issue of our times. Not good enough.

12:50 - Conditions

It's chilly in the Algarve for this race. That could be a factor, but an even bigger factor could be the grey clouds gathering overhead...

12:45 - Bottas frustration

Saturday qualifying was very frustrating for Bottas. The Finn had set the pace for Mercedes in every session only for Hamilton to steal pole position right at the last moment. Can Bottas strike back in the race itself? Pressure is starting to build on him. Many expect better from someone in the best car on the grid.

12:40 - Constructers race

Something to keep an eye on is that Mercedes could mathematically clinch the constructors' championship this weekend. The Silver Arrows need to better Red Bulls' points haul by 40 points. That seems unlikely, but could feasibly happen if Verstappen and Albon have bad days.

12:35 - Starting grid

1) Lewis Hamilton 2) Valtteri Bottas 3) Max Verstappen 4) Charles Leclerc 5) Sergio Perez 6) Alex Albon 7) Carlos Sainz 8) Lando Norris 9) Pierre Gasly 10) Daniel Ricciardo 11) Estaban Ocon 12) Lance Stroll 13) Daniil Kvyat 14) George Russell 15) Sebastian Vettel 16) Kimi Raikkonen 17) Antonio Giovinazzi 18) Romain Grosjean 19) Kevin Magnussen 20) Nicholas Latifi

12:30 - It's race day!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Portuguese Grand Prix. This is the first F1 race in Portugal since 1996 and so it's difficult to know what to expect from this track! That's what could make this afternoon that little bit more exciting.

This could be an historic day for Lewis Hamilton who can surpass Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race victories. The world champion is on pole with Valtteri Bottas locking out the front row for Mercedes. Max Verstappen is in P3. Can he keep the Silver Arrows honest?

