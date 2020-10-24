Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for Sunday's Portimol Grand Prix.
Second place went to Mercedes colleague Valtteri Bottas.
In third was Max Verstappen of Red Bull.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari some rare good news as he finished in fourth place, the first Portuguese Grand Prix in 24 years.
Hamilton's pole is his 97th over the course of his career, and extends the record he holds. Mercedes have scored a pole in every GP so far this season.
