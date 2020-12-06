Recap from qualifying

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas scored yet another pole for his team as he took first place on the grid at the Sakhir Grand Prix on Bahrain on Saturday evening. George Russell, standing in for championship winner Lewis Hamilton this weekend, took second place.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull took third.

Reaction from qualifying

Speaking after the qualification, Bottas said: "It's good to see George locking the front row. It's good to be on pole, not my best qualifying, but happy it was enough".

Teammate Russell was happy to have filled out the front row.

"Really pleased but gutted to miss out on pole. If you told me I was qualifying in P2 last week I wouldn’t have believed you.

"Tomorrow’s going to be tricky… but I’ll see what I can do"

Verstappen hinted at some tactical changes ahead of the race tomorrow, with a different tyre strategy lined up.

"I'm pleased to be P3, I tried to be as close as I can, it was a bit closer than normal but I think the layout explains that," he said.

"We're also starting on different tyres so that will be interesting. I'm looking forward to it!"

