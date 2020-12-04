George Russell topped the timesheets during the first free practice for the Sakhir Grand Prix.
The 22-year-old, seated in Hamilton's Mercedes after the Briton tested positive for Covid-19, lapped the 3.5-km outer circuit of the desert track that also hosted last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in 54.546 seconds.
Sakhir Grand Prix
Fittipaldi to replace Grosjean at Haas for Sakhir GP
Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon were second and third respectively, with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas only managing fourth, 0.322 seconds off the pace.
Bahrain Grand Prix
Hamilton wins again as Grosjean crash overshadows Bahrain GP
Formula 1
Hamilton pleased with 'really great qualifying' in Bahrain