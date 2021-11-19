Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas recorded the fastest time during free practice two at the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton trailing in fourth.

He finished ahead of Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri in second and Red Bull’s Max Verstsappen, the championship leader.

Ad

Red Bull and Mercedes both began the session on medium tyres, before switching to soft as the session progressed.

São Paulo Grand Prix F1 stewards reject Mercedes appeal over Verstappen-Hamilton incident in Brazil 3 HOURS AGO

Bottas set the early pace before recording his best time of 1:23.148 seconds, two-tenths of a second ahead of Gasly, with Verstappen in behind.

That left Bottas’ team-mate Hamilton in fourth, four-tenths of a second behind the Finn.

Lando Norris finished in P5 for McLaren, Aston Martin took sixth with Lance Stroll, with Yuki Tsunoda in seventh. Verstappen’s partner Sergio Perez claimed eight.

That left Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel in ninth and Carlos Sainz in 10th.

The third practice session begins on Saturday afternoon, before the evening’s qualifying.

Formula 1 Mercedes request review over Verstappen incident with 'new evidence' 16/11/2021 AT 16:26