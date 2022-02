Formula 1

Hamilton 'not set any goals' for 2022, but wants to build on 'phenomenal' success

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Friday at the launch of Mercedes' W13 car ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season that he has not "set any goals" for the new campaign, but hopes to build on the "absolutely phenomenal" success which he has enjoyed at the manufacturer.

