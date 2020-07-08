REFILE--Motor racing-Double champion Alonso to make F1 comeback with Renault

(Removes extraneous word in the headline)

July 8 (Reuters) - Double world champion Fernando Alonso will make a Formula One comeback with Renault, the team he won his titles with, in 2021 after two years out of the sport, the French team announced on Wednesday.

The Spaniard, also a double Le Mans 24 Hours winner who turns 39 in July, won his championships in 2005 and 2006 and most recently raced for McLaren in the 2018 season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jon Boyle)

