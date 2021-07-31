Lewis Hamilton secured pole for the Hungarian Grand Prix as he attempts to chase down Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The current champion, chasing an eighth world title, secured a 1-2 grid position with team-mate Valtteri Bottas alongside him for Sunday’s race.

Hamilton is currently eight points behind Verstappen after the Briton won his home Grand Prix two weeks ago, and he has the chance to take the lead on Sunday before the sport moves into its summer break.

"Great effort, guys," said Hamilton on the radio to his team. "Absolutely fantastic job."

Speaking after the race, he paid tribute to his Mercedes team: "It was an amazing qualifying lap,” he began.

"The guys back at the factory have not left any stone unturned. I appreciate the great support we have here. I have never felt so grateful for the booing. I don't mind it. It just fuels me."

Verstappen took third place with a time that was four-tenths of a second behind his challenger, and his teammate Sergio Perez took fourth. Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly grabbed fifth, and Lando Norris sixth.

