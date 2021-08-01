Sebastian Vettel has been disqualified from the results of the Hungarian Grand Prix, meaning Lewis Hamilton takes second place.

Officials were unable to take the required fuel sample from the Aston Martin driver’s car following the race, nullifying his podium finish.

Formula One regulations dictate that a one-litre fuel sample must be able to be taken from the car following a race, but only 0.3 litres could be taken from the German’s tank after he pushed hard for a podium position.

As a result, all drivers on the grid are moved up a place in the results, with Hamilton moving up to second position and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari finalising the podium places.

A statement from the Aston Martin team read: “The 18 points loss is disappointing for the team, but it doesn't take away from an otherwise flawless drive from Sebastian.

“Today we showed that our car has strong race pace. Onwards and upwards.”

Reports later suggested that the team are intending to appeal the decision.

Hamilton’s retrospective move up means he ends the day even further ahead of title rival Max Verstappen, picking up an extra two points on the Red Bull driver.

He now leads the championship standings by eight points after eleven races, with McLaren's Lando Norris in third.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas careened into Norris, ultimately retiring both from the race alongside three other drivers after just one lap.

Having begun the day as championship leader, Verstappen moves up to ninth position following Vettel’s disqualification.

The Red Bull driver sustained early damage as a result of the first lap chaos, and could not sufficiently recover to close the gap to Hamilton.

