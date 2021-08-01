Sebastian Vettel told reporters he would ‘do it again’ after being summoned to stewards for reportedly breaking pre-race rules before the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver was summoned by stewards to discuss pre-race procedures following his second-place finish in Budapest - which the German believed to be in relation to his t-shirt.

Having joined several drivers in voicing his support for LGBTQ+ rights ahead of the Grand Prix, Vettel wore a rainbow ‘Same Love’ t-shirt during the Hungarian national anthem.

Austrian Grand Prix Eleven drivers summoned to stewards after incident-packed Austrian Grand Prix 04/07/2021 AT 18:24

Formula 1 regulations state that drivers must ‘remove their t-shirts’ and wear race suits for pre-race anthems, and Vettel believed his summoning to be in relation to those rules.

“I’m happy if they disqualify me. They can do what they want,” the German said.

“I don’t care. I’d do it again.”

Vettel also wore a rainbow mask before and after the race, and had a rainbow motif on his helmet.

Lewis Hamilton had also made public his support for Hungary's LGBTQ+ community ahead of the race, mentioning a forthcoming referendum on a bill intended to prevent "gay propaganda" in schools.

“To all in this beautiful country, ahead of the Grand Prix this weekend, I want to share my support for those affected by the government's anti-LGBTQ+ law," he posted on his Instagram Stories.

“It is unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding for those in power (to) suggest such a law.

“Everyone deserves to have the freedom to be themselves, no matter how they love or how they identify.”

Hamilton finished third behind Vettel in a hugely dramatic race, which saw Esteban Ocon take his maiden Formula One victory after five drivers retired following the opening lap.

Azerbaijani Grand Prix Baku race review: Pirelli drama, Hamilton brake woes and one happy German 06/06/2021 AT 18:27