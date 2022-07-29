Charles Leclerc was quickest at the second practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday.

Carlos Sainz had been fastest in the opening session at the Hungaroring, and he dropped off a little to finish third fastest.

Second quickest was the impressive and improving Lando Norris in his McLaren.

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo also did well in his own McLaren, coming fifth after a disappointing season so far.

In the other Red Bull, Sergio Perez was ninth and Valtteri Bottas scored 10th for Alfa Romeo.

It was a disappointing showing for Mercedes after their two podium spots last weekend in France, as George Russell took eighth and Lewis Hamilton 11th.

In hot conditions - 35 degrees centigrade - both Mercedes drivers complained about the car with Hamilton labelling it "unstable" and Russell complaining: "What the hell is going on in Turn One? I can't get around without locking."

Saturday will give the teams one more practice session before qualifying.

