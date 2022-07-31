Max Verstappen sealed his 8th victory of the 2022 Formula One season and his 28th overall, as the Championship leader made up nine places to secure a famous win at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

Verstappen, who started the race in 10th place after a power unit issue in qualifying, had it all to do to make up the positions on track to be able to fight for the victory.

George Russell, who started on pole position, led the race up until Lap 31, as Charles Leclerc made a crucial overtake into turn one to take the lead of the Grand Prix.

However, the Ferrari driver was told to switch to the harder compound on lap 40, which compromised his race as he could not get the tyres up to temperature.

Meanwhile, Verstappen, who was carefully making his way up the field, eventually took the lead of the race on Lap 53, and remained out in front until the chequered flag.

A great recovery drive saw Lewis Hamilton secure second place after starting the race in 7th, and George Russell sealed a double podium for Mercedes as he finished in 3rd.

