Formula 1

'I don't feel sorry for Lewis' - Max Verstappen on F1 title drama with Lewis Hamilton

Speaking at a press conference in Paris on Thursday ahead of the annual prize-giving gala of the FIA, Formula 1 2021 world champion Max Verstappen admitted he does not feel sorry for Lewis Hamilton - but admits the last-lap drama would be "painful" for the Brit.

00:02:18, 3 hours ago