Lewis Hamilton will likely have Neymar in his corner as he bids to cut the gap on Max Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s bid to defend his Formula 1 drivers' title hangs in the balance, as he trails Red Bull rival Verstappen by 19 points with four races of the season remaining.

The F1 cavalcade has pitched up in Brazil ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix, and Hamilton will look to use home help in his attempt to close the gap on his title rival.

He is a friend of Brazilian Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, and is looking into the prospect of watching Brazil against Colombia in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

"I'm very much in contact with Neymar, quite often, we were just talking actually earlier today," Hamilton said

"I know he's playing tomorrow, I really want to go and watch the game."

While the focus is on the current season, Hamilton is looking forward to 2022 and the introduction of new technology which he hopes will make for competitive racing.

"They have developed this new car so you can use less downforce while following another car, so we are really hoping that the racing is going be the best that Formula One has ever seen," he said.

