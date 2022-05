Formula 1

'I never understood why people weren't into F1' - Lewis Hamilton ahead of Miami race

Sir Lewis Hamilton believes Formula 1 is "booming" in the United States thanks to Netflix's Drive to Survive series. Formula 1 heads to Florida for the first time on Sunday for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix at the International Autodrome. Hamilton told Good Morning America: "It's a bit nerve-racking because I think it's going to be a huge event for us."

00:02:31, an hour ago