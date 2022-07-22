Haas driver Mick Schumacher explained that his anger at the Austrian Sprint Grand Prix was taught to him "by my dad".

His father Michael Schumacher won the Formula 1 championship seven times, a record now shared with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

The younger Schumacher has a Formula 2 championship to his name but has endured a difficult F1 career after making the switch.

However, this season is the first he has recorded championship points, but his positive momentum was thrown off at the last race when he expressed frustration with his team over their orders during the sprint.race at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Schumacher spent all but one of the first 18 laps on the Saturday sprint less than a second behind his team-mate Kevin Magnussen, and believed he should have been allowed past given his pace.

However Haas kept Magnussen in front, and that allowed Hamilton to close in to take eighth place from him, gaining the last point on offer for the drivers' championship.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I think it was more frustration, because I really wanted those points. With passion sometimes there’s aggression

"I’m human and I’ve won some championships, and I think there’s a reason for that.

"I've been taught that by my dad, who is one of the ones that understand that the best."

