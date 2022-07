Formula 1

'I was fast' - Carlos Sainz snatches first F1 pole from Verstappen in wet Silverstone

Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula 1 pole position after snatching the fastest time off Max Verstappen in a thrilling wet British GP qualifying on Saturday. Sainz snuck ahead by just 0.072 seconds ahead of Verstappen in the last lap, with his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in third and other Red Bull of Sergio Perez fourth.

00:01:45, 10 hours ago