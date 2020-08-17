'I was in a zone' - Lewis Hamilton delighted with Spanish GP win

Waterloo, 2019
Bradley Wiggins (Stage 7)
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton said he felt 'brand new' and 'in a zone' after an impressive win at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton said he was thankful to hold on for victory at the British Grand Prix after suffering a puncture on his final lap.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton said he was 'over the moon' to win the Styrian Grand Prix, describing the circuit as one of his 'weakest'.
Lewis Hamilton reflects on the Austrian Grand Prix after he finished fourth with team-mate Valtteri Bottas winning the race.
Zinedine Zidane admits that out-of-favour James Rodriguez requested not to play for Real Madrid in their match against Athletic Bilbao.
See a collection of images as Lewis Hamilton leads many of his fellow Formula One drivers in taking a knee before Austrian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday that he expects all formula one drivers to "represent something".
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen believes his team can push Mercedes this season.
Ahead of the resumption of the Formula 1 season after the coronavirus lockdown, we take a look at the teams and drivers ready to compete once more.