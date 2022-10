Formula 1

‘Incredibly frustrating’ - Max Verstappen annoyed at letting pole position slip ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen looked on course for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday when his Red Bull team aborted his lap with just seconds left in qualifying and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole instead. Verstappen's eighth spot on the grid deals a blow to his chances of wrapping up the title on Sunday on a street track difficult for overtaking.

00:01:36, 2 hours ago