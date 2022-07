Formula 1

'It felt like time travel' - Sebastian Vettel drives around Silverstone in Nigel Mansell’s Williams FW14B

Sebastian Vettel hit the circuit in Nigel Mansell's Williams FW14B for a demonstration run around Silverstone to celebrate 30 years after Mansell took a famous victory at the track and also his 35th birthday.

00:01:35, 10 hours ago