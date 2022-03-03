Formula 1

'It is the best team out there, I want to stay' - F1 star Max Verstappen after signing new Red Bull deal

Max Verstappen on staying at Red Bull: "I mean, it's difficult to comment on the other teams, I have never been in it, but I just feel really good at this team. I really enjoy working with the people in, you know, in every department. So, and especially, of course, after winning the Championship last year. You know, for me, it's the best team out there. So yeah, I want to stay."

00:01:01, an hour ago