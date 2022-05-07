Formula 1

'It's almost like a step backwards'- Lewis Hamilton on his jewellery row with F1 in Miami

Lewis Hamilton arrived for a press conference in Miami wearing a ring on every finger, a series of necklaces, a bracelet, earrings in both lobes and three watches – two on his left wrist and one on his right. F1 rules state drivers are not permitted to wear jewellery in the car for safety reasons. Hamilton notes he has worn his nose and earrings in the car without issues for most of his career.

00:01:09, Yesterday at 07:42