14:05 - Formation lap

Formula 1 Mick Schumacher provides ray of sunshine for sad Ferrari 19 HOURS AGO

Okay, here we go. Lights out is approaching with the drivers now on their formation lap around the famous Monza track. A pleasant afternoon in northern Italy for this one.

14:00 - Strategy talk

When it comes to Monza, the strategy is usually rather straight forward. This is a one-stop track and this is due to the circuit being low abrasion and the pit stop times tends to be around the 25-second mark. All of the top 10 have gone for the soft compound tyres from the start. Will we see undercut attempts? Yeah, that seems likely, you'd say.

13:55 - Bottas' last chance?

Hamilton has a 50-point lead at the top of the drivers' championship over his teammate Bottas. If the Finn is to stand any chance of mounting a title challenge, he really needs to claim a race victory today. Otherwise it's likely that he will have given himself too much work to do. Can Hamilton be caught?

13:50 - Italiaaaa!

This is the first of THREE races in Italy this season. We have the Italian GP at Monza, then it's Mugello next weekend and then Imola on November 1. It's such a shame that we won't have many Italian fans at any of those races. Mugello in particular for the Tuscan GP would have been quite the spectacle.

Fans at Monza Image credit: Getty Images

13:45 - Alpine F1 in 2021!

Some news broke a couple hours ago. Renault F1 will become Alpine F1 in 2021 with the team adopting a new blue, red and white colour scheme to represent the colours of the French flag. Big changes at Renault for next season. Of course, Fernando Alonso will return! That has already been confirmed.

13:40 - Williams family handover

Today will be an emotional day for Claire Williams. This will be her final race as team principle and the final race the Williams family will be involved with F1 in. The team will be handed over to new owners after this weekend. "To say I am emotional today would be an understatement, but I am here and would like to enjoy the moment," Williams told Sky Sports. "It feels like the right time to bow out."

13:35 - The grid!

As already mentioned, Hamilton is on pole this afternoon. Behind him, Valtteri Bottas locks out the front row for the two Mercedes. Then it's Carlos Sainz in third, which is his best qualification performance of the season so far. Sergio Perez completes the second row with Max Verstappen in P5.

13:30 - It's Monza, baby!

It's the Italian GP, one of the most iconic races on the schedule. Of course, it won't be the same without the fans at Monza, but should still be an incredibly entertaining race.

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix with the fastest lap in Formula One history.

The Mercedes driver smashed the Monza track record with a lap of one minute 18.887 seconds to lead team mate Valtteri Bottas in another front row lockout. It was the 94th pole of Hamilton's career.

'We are incredible' – Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes after 89th career win at Belgian GP

Formula 1 No sign of the party ending for F1 champions Mercedes 20 HOURS AGO