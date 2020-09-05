Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday with the fastest lap in Formula One history.

The Mercedes driver smashed the Monza track record with a lap of one minute 18.887 seconds to lead team mate Valtteri Bottas in another front row lockout. It was the 94th pole of Hamilton's career.

"No party. No problem," said the team on its official Twitter feed.

Hamilton's closest championship rival Max Verstappen, 47 points behind after seven races, qualified for Red Bull in fifth place.

Another win for Hamilton on Sunday would be his sixth in eight races and career 90th -- one short of former Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will line up 13th and 17th respectively for their team's home race -- the first time since 1984 that Ferrari failed to qualify in the top 10 with either car at Monza.

"The best I can do," said Leclerc over the team radio of his effort.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz qualified third, with Racing Point's Sergio Perez fourth.

