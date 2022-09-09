Carlos Sainz was quickest in FP2 at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Friday afternoon.
Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen was second quickest but, like Sainz, the Dutchman will take a grid penalty on Sunday. Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull was sixth.
Sainz’s team-mate Charles Leclerc was third quickest, with the consistently impressive McLaren of Lando Norris fourth.
Not only did a 10-place grid penalty turn into one that will see him start at the back of the grid, because of a new electrical component, but he spent a lengthy spell in the garage midway through the session with technical problems.
That was followed by a red flag when Haas’ Mick Schumacher had to pull off onto the grass on a straight.
Sainz was just one of a number of drivers to elect to take a penalty. There's a 10-place grid drop for Perez as well, with Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsundo and Valtteri Bottas also due to start at the back of the grid, and Verstappen taking a 15-place punishment.
Mercedes driver George Russell reported problems with bottoming down the straights, said to be a problem for Hamilton as well on the track. Russell was fifth quickest and Hamilton seventh.
Both Ferrari drivers were outfitted with extra yellow in their livery and helmets to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the team.
