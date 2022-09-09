Charles Leclerc was quickest in the first practice session at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Friday afternoon.

Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz took second place in the initial runout, followed by Mercedes drivers Georg Russell and Lewis Hamilton, in that order.

Current world champion and runaway championship leader Max Verstappen was fifth quickest, but his job on Sunday will be made more difficult as a result of a 10-place grid penalty after taking a new internal combustion engine.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was down in 14th.

Leclerc put down his best time of 1:22.410.

Verstappen was just one of a number of drivers to elect to take a penalty, with a 10-place penalty for Perez as well, with Hamilton, Yuki Tsundo and Valtteri Bottas due to start at the back of the grid, and Sainz taking a 15-place punishment.

Verstappen currently holds a 109-point lead over nearest challengers Leclerc and Perez at the top of the Driver’s Championship.

Russell is fourth with 188 points, ahead of Sainz (175 points) and Hamilton (158).

Red Bull are dominating the Constructor’s Championship with 511 points, but there is a fierce fight for second between Ferrari (376) and Mercedes (346).

