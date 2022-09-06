Daniel Ricciardo says he would be willing to become a reserve driver for the 2023 F1 season, declaring he would not be “too proud”.

With Pierre Gasly expected to join Alpine, it leaves Haas and Williams as the only realistic options for the 33-year-old Ricciardo, depending on the futures of Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi, who occupy a spot each in those two teams.

"I'm pretty open-minded with any scenario,” Ricciardo told Sky Sports.

"I think there's pros and cons with all of it. There's pros with having some time off as well, currently the 18 months I've had has been more challenging than not so maybe some time away would be good.

"But then also staying active is good. That's why I kind of want to hear everything. Even if it's a reserve, I don't want to be too proud to say I'm too good for that.

"I just want to hear everything and see what makes sense. It could be something that sets me up better for the future and next year may be one of those years where I need a bit of patience."

Could Ricciardo take a sabbatical from F1?

It’s possible Ricciardo could take a year out from F1 and make a bid to return to the sport for the 2024 season.

Alex Albon is the most recent driver to do this and has come back rejuvenated at Williams.

"I wouldn't give up on F1," said Ricciardo. "If it means I'm not on the grid next year, I'll certainly try to find a way to be on there in 2024.

"It's honestly the only racing I'm really interested in at the moment, my mindset is still: I'm an F1 driver.

"I am proud of what I've done but I still feel there's a bit more to show, to give. I wouldn't race another category next year."

Ricciardo’s poor form at McLaren means he is not certain to perform at another team, despite his previous success and strong showings at Red Bull and Renault.

At 33 years old, he is still four years younger than Lewis Hamilton and eight years younger compared to Fernando Alonso – both of whom are still regarded among the best drivers in F1.

There is still time on Ricciardo’s side and he says he “definitely has the ability to love a project”.

“Of course if there's this longer project, and this one where you're going to win tomorrow, of course I'm going to go for the quick wins,” added the Australian.

"They are things I will definitely give some thought to. I don't also want to be stubborn or short-sighted and be like, 'ah no I'm not interested in that', I will give everything its respected thought.

"From 2017, every two years I've been with a different team. I don't want to just sign something and think, 'wait now something else is there for 2024'. So it's probably not as simple as just getting somewhere on the grid next year.

"It can go probably in many different directions so I don't think it needs an immediate decision. It's going to be about what's best for me."

