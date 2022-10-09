Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday in dreadful conditions, but will have to wait if he is to clinch the Formula 1 championship.

The race ran for around half the full length after a series of complications delayed the restart in Suzuka.

From the start, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz spun off the track, which led to Pierre Gasly being struck by an advertising hoarding.

With a recovery vehicle on the track for the Ferrari, Gasly returned to action from the pits and while driving at high speed to rejoin the pack, narrowly avoided the tractor, leading to outcry amongst drivers, and criticism from race stewards.

Rain was too heavy for a restart for an hour, and when vehicles got back out visibility remained a problem behind a safety car.

Verstappen will have to wait for the United States Grand Prix for his next opportunity to clinch the F1 championship.

More to follow

