Christian Horner has suggested Formula 1’s budget cap row has been “designed to be a bit of a distraction” for Max Verstappen’s expected second title.

Last week, reports claimed two teams went over the limit of the $145 million budget cap with Red Bull and Aston Marin allegedly breaking the rules.

It comes as Verstappen is set to win this year’s World Championship with the Dutchman having another chance to seal the title at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“It's a big weekend for Max,” Horner told Sky Sports. “It's a possibility rather than a probability, but it's another match point, effectively, for him. So that's what we're focused on.

“To be honest with you, all the rest of the noise that has been around other topics, one can only think it's designed to be a bit of a distraction.

“We are very happy with where our submission for the cap is and all focus is on this weekend.”

The FIA’s findings from the 2021 season was expected to be announced on Wednesday, but they have postponed their statement until Monday due to the “long and complex process”.

Horner insists Red Bull have met the budget cap regulations, dismissing claims of a minor breach.

“We were expecting it [the FIA’s announcement] as well on Wednesday, hoping for it on Wednesday,” said Horner. “But that's obviously been delayed for all of the teams.

“The FIA have taken that choice so we wait with interest to see what happens on Monday but again, we feel that we have absolutely complied with the cost cap, with the regulations, happy with our submission and are waiting to hear what the feedback is.”

