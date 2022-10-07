George Russell admits Mercedes’ second practice pace is “not representative” of what they expect at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix as he led a one-two from team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes have taken just one pole position this year, which happened at the Hungarian Grand Prix thanks to a sensational lap from Russell.

“It's probably not going to be that representative for this weekend but definitely good learning for the future,” Russell said.

“There’s a chance on Sunday it could be wet but it looks pretty dry tomorrow. Nevertheless, it's always nice to end the day, top of the timesheets and definitely made some improvements from FP1 as we were at the bottom.”

Mercedes are yet to win a race in 2022 with Lewis Hamilton needing a victory on one of the remaining five Grand Prix to maintain his streak of winning in every season he’s competed in since making his Formula 1 debut in 2007.

“It’s been pretty dull,” he said. “There are definitely things to take from the session and data on downforce loads and what wing levels everyone is on.

“On the positive side, we were able to switch our tyres on today so we didn’t look slow.”

Max Verstappen could wrap up the title this weekend if he outscores Charles Leclerc by eight points and team-mate Sergio Perez by six points on Sunday.

The championship leader was third in FP2 and feels the lack of dry running won’t change the pecking order this weekend.

“I just would have liked for it to be a little bit more representative,” added Verstappen. “But it's always nice to be here.

“Luckily, it wasn't a complete disaster with the weather, at least we could get round and do a little bit of stuff.

“We’ll basically be starting from zero in the dry but it’s the same for everyone and I don’t think it will make massive differences throughout the grid.”

