It’s a matter of when rather than if Max Verstappen will win the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship as the Dutchman is on the verge to make it back-to-back titles at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.
He had his first opportunity to wrap up the championship at the Singapore Grand Prix, but he had a disappointing race after misjudging an overtake on Lando Norris which saw him drop to the back before he recovered to seventh place.
Only Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez can stop Verstappen from winning the title, as they trail him by 104 and 106 points respectively with a possible 138 points left from the five remaining events.
If Verstappen leaves Suzuka with a lead of 112 points or more, he will be crowned the champion.
“It would be very nice if it happens here,” said Verstappen. “But if it doesn’t happen here, I will be more in favour [to win the title] at the next race.
“It doesn’t really change anything. You just want to have a good weekend and try to maximise everything you can.
“I need a perfect weekend to clinch the title here [in Japan], but to be honest, I’m not really thinking about it too much.
“It’s a shame we couldn’t be here last year in a title fight, so that’s why we are looking forward to being back here, then we’ll see what happens. We need a perfect weekend, for sure.”
There are several scenarios as to how Verstappen can win the title with the most simple outcome being a win, plus the bonus point for the fastest lap of the race for the Red Bull driver, being enough, no matter where his rivals finish.
The 25-year-old must finish in the top six to mathematically have a chance of winning the 2022 F1 championship.
Here are the other ways he can become a two-time world champion:

How Verstappen can become champion in Suzuka

Max VerstappenCharles LeclercSergio Perez
1st with fastest lap bonus pointPosition irrelevantPosition irrelevant
1st3rd or lowerPosition irrelevant
2nd with FL bonus point5th or lower4th or lower
2nd5th or lower without bonus point4th or lower without bonus point
3rd with FL bonus point6th or lower5th or lower
3rd7th or lower6th or lower
4th with FL bonus point8th or lower7th or lower
4th8th or lower without bonus point7th or lower without bonus point
5th with FL bonus point9th or lower8th or lower
5th9th without bonus point or lower8th or lower without bonus point
6th with FL bonus point10th or lower9th or lower
6thOut of the points9th or lower without bonus point
