It’s a matter of when rather than if Max Verstappen will win the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship as the Dutchman is on the verge to make it back-to-back titles at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

He had his first opportunity to wrap up the championship at the Singapore Grand Prix, but he had a disappointing race after misjudging an overtake on Lando Norris which saw him drop to the back before he recovered to seventh place.

Only Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez can stop Verstappen from winning the title, as they trail him by 104 and 106 points respectively with a possible 138 points left from the five remaining events.

If Verstappen leaves Suzuka with a lead of 112 points or more, he will be crowned the champion.

“It would be very nice if it happens here,” said Verstappen. “But if it doesn’t happen here, I will be more in favour [to win the title] at the next race.

“It doesn’t really change anything. You just want to have a good weekend and try to maximise everything you can.

“I need a perfect weekend to clinch the title here [in Japan], but to be honest, I’m not really thinking about it too much.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t be here last year in a title fight, so that’s why we are looking forward to being back here, then we’ll see what happens. We need a perfect weekend, for sure.”

There are several scenarios as to how Verstappen can win the title with the most simple outcome being a win, plus the bonus point for the fastest lap of the race for the Red Bull driver, being enough, no matter where his rivals finish.

The 25-year-old must finish in the top six to mathematically have a chance of winning the 2022 F1 championship.

Here are the other ways he can become a two-time world champion:

How Verstappen can become champion in Suzuka

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Sergio Perez 1st with fastest lap bonus point Position irrelevant Position irrelevant 1st 3rd or lower Position irrelevant 2nd with FL bonus point 5th or lower 4th or lower 2nd 5th or lower without bonus point 4th or lower without bonus point 3rd with FL bonus point 6th or lower 5th or lower 3rd 7th or lower 6th or lower 4th with FL bonus point 8th or lower 7th or lower 4th 8th or lower without bonus point 7th or lower without bonus point 5th with FL bonus point 9th or lower 8th or lower 5th 9th without bonus point or lower 8th or lower without bonus point 6th with FL bonus point 10th or lower 9th or lower 6th Out of the points 9th or lower without bonus point

