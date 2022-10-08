Max Verstappen grabbed pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix by one hundredth of a second as Charles Leclerc had to settle for second.

The Dutchman, who will win the title if he wins in Japan and claims the fastest lap bonus point regardless of results elsewhere, posted 1.29:304 early in Q3 – a time that was almost, but not quite, eclipsed by Leclerc’s last lap.

Rain is expected in Suzuka on Sunday.

More to follow.

