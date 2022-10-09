Jules Bianchi’s father has hit out at the incident that saw Pierre Gasly almost collide with a tractor on the track at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The incident recalled a similar scenario from the 2014 race in Suzuka. Then, a Sauber was being removed by a recovery vehicle, which Bianchi collided with.

That incident caused extensive brain damage to the French driver and after a lengthy spell in hospital he died in 2015.

That led to a review with new safety measures introduced for the 2015 season and beyond, but they did not appear to prevent Gasly almost suffering a similar crash.

At the start of the 2022 race, Carlos Sainz spun out in wet conditions, leading to damage to Gasly’s AlphaTauri when an advertising hoarding struck his car. Gasly went into the pits in order to repair the damage, and when he was released back on track he then chased the rest of the pack at high speed, first under double yellows and then red flag conditions.

In poor visibility, Gasly almost drove straight into the tractor at speeds that the FIA said were around 250 km/h. That led to criticism of stewards for having a vehicle on the track that could pose a threat, and for the driver racing at such high speeds in treacherous conditions and under guidance to slow down.

After the incident was broadcast, Bianchi’s father Philippe criticised those responsible for the incident, writing on Instagram: “No respect for the life of the driver, no respect for Jules' memory”.

After the incident a host of drivers criticised the incident. Williams’ Alex Albon complained, as did Lando Norris of McLaren. Gasly was furious, claiming that he could have "killed himself", though he may be punished by stewards who noted the speed at which he was driving in order to get back into the race.

Racing was suspended for the best part of two hours as the rain continued in Japan before the cars were allowed back in under the safety car, before being released for an abridged race.

