Kevin Magnussen described the ‘crazy’ events that led to him replacing Nikita Mazepin at Haas.

Haas employed Mazepin as part of the deal that saw his father Dmitry sponsor the US team through his Urakali company.

However, following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the team cut its ties with their sponsor as well as their Russian driver.

That meant they needed to call upon their former driver Magnussen at short notice to fill their stable ahead of the new season, which is just weeks away.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 29-year-old Danish rider explained how the negotiations with team principal Gunther Steiner progressed.

“Big surprise. Gunther called me about a week ago and asked if I’d be interested. We talked about things and I pretty quickly said, ‘Yes, let’s look at this, let’s do it.’

“A couple of days passed and he came back and said, ‘Let’s go for it.’

“It only happened in three days and it was pretty crazy. When I was on the plane coming here I didn’t know if it was going to happen.

“I signed the contract yesterday and I’m back in Formula 1.”

Due to delays getting all their equipment for testing at Bahrain, Magnussen and the rest of the Haas team were unable to take to the track for the first session, but teammate Pietro Fitipaldi was in action in the second runout, as teams look to refine their design and approach ahead of the season’s first race, again at Bahrain on March 20.

Magnussen said the team had improved since he departed in 2020.

“They don’t tell me what to expect, but I can tell they are more sophisticated. That’s a good feeling, a lot of smiles and jokes.

“I don’t know anything about this car, it’s the first time I saw it today. I haven’t been oart of the development, but I have a positive feeling it’s going to be fun.

“Looking forward to getting to know the car. A lot of stuff I don’t know, then we have a race next week.”

Magnussen later spoke to a press conference explaining his mindset upon his return.

“I was in a happy place," he said. "I'd had a daughter, did a season in IMSA which I enjoyed a lot, did Le Mans with my dad. I was just really enjoying myself a lot. I had accepted F1 was a closed chapter but then I saw Mazepin was out of Haas. I didn’t think I had a chance to go in there, because I don’t bring a lot other than my driving skills to a team. So I thought it was still not going to be possibility."

