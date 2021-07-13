British Formula One driver Lando Norris was mugged after the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy on Sunday, McLaren said in a statement.

Norris' watch, said to be valued at around £40,000, was taken off him as he approached his McLaren sports car near the stadium.

McLaren said: "McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken.

Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken.

"The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

"As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further."

Norris is currently fourth in the F1 driver championship standings and secured McLaren's third podium finish this year at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Metropolitan Police have made 86 arrests in connection with the policing operation for the Euro 2020 final after disorder in London. More are expected to be made in the coming days.

