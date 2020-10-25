Lando Norris said he plans to "stay away" from Lance Stroll, who "doesn't seem to learn", after the pair collided at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Stroll was trying to pass around the outside of turn one, but cut across the front of the McLaren too soon and was sent spinning into the gravel.

The Canadian was subsequently given a five-second race penalty and three penalty points on his superlicence for causing the collision.

“I don’t know what he was doing, really,” Norris fumed. “He went to the left, which I was quite surprised by when he could very easily have gone for the inside. I was easily halfway alongside he just turns in."

Norris pointed out that Stroll had gone through a similar experience with Max Verstappen in FP2 and that he should have known better this time.

“He obviously didn’t learn from Friday,” Norris told the media in the Portimao paddock. "But he doesn’t seem to learn with anything he does. It happens a lot with him so I need to make sure I stay away now.”

Norris raged over the team radio after the clash and was quick to say sorry for the hardcore profanities he'd used.

“I apologise for what I said about Lance,” he said. “I shouldn’t have said the words I did. Just in the moment it was annoying.”

Stroll later retired from the race with floor damage while Norris finished out in the point after an excellent start that had seen him up to fourth place on the first lap.

Lewis Hamilton won the race to secure his 92nd Grand Prix win, breaking Michael Schumacher's all-time record.

