Lando Norris has committed his future to McLaren by signing a new deal until the end of 2025.

The 22-year-old is seen as one of the best young drivers on the grid and enjoyed a strong 2021 season with four podium spots and a sixth-placed championship finish.

He only agreed a multi-year contract last May, but has now signed another deal to stay with McLaren.

"I'm extremely happy, it's a big part of my career and life ticked off, and to stay in Formula 1 for another four years is pretty amazing from my side," Norris said.

"I'm super happy to do it with McLaren as well, the people I've grown up with, the people I've come into Formula 1 with.

"More than anything I would love to continue what we have and continue trying to reach that dream of ours, which is to get back to winning races and of course to get back to winning championships and so on."

Norris made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2019 and came close to his first win last season after getting on pole position at the Russian Grand Prix.

Only a late rain shower derailed his bid for victory after an impressive race from the front.

He finished the season 45 points ahead of team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in the standings.

"We strongly believe in the talent of Lando, believing that he can definitely be a key element of achieving these targets that we are having," said team principal Andreas Seidl.

"Consistency and continuity on the driver side is the key to success as well, especially if you have the right guys in your car already.

"So therefore, Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] and myself engaged recently with Lando, had some good discussions talking about the commitment also we have been in together for several years from both sides, and therefore we're very happy that we put in place a new four-year contract with Lando."

Norris admitted it did feel "a little bit weird" to sign two contracts in less than a year, but thinks the move will work out well.

"It wouldn't have brought me anywhere near to '25," Norris said of his previous deal.

"But this is more for the solidarity in the team and for the confidence in both of us, and just really for the confidence in both of us for the long-term.

"I see that as a benefit, one for myself to have this longer contract, and stay here for a while, and one for the team.

"I think there were opportunities that I think we knew would be coming up in the future with various teams.

"This is a very strong message to put out across to everyone, the faith we have in each other, and how strongly I believe that McLaren can recover still and get back to the front in the next few years, even with the opportunities that could arise in the next few years."

Norris is set to join Ricciardo, whose deal runs until 2023, at McLaren’s HQ this week to unveil their new car – the MCL36.

