Lewis Hamilton encourages his social media followers to keep tackling discrimination

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has called for his social media followers to continue tackling discrimination and promote diversity and inclusivity.

"The time is now to fight for whatever you feel is right, change is coming," he wrote on Instagram.

Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton aims for another F1 record in Hungary 15/07/2020 AT 11:27

"It will take us working together and I dream of our future, where our kids don’t have to feel what it’s like to be discriminated against.

"Thank you to those of you for learning and opening your heart to change.

"Today I’m racing for you guys because we win and we lose together. #stillwerise"

Formula 1 has joined with Hamilton in their stance against racism.

The six-time world champion and a majority of Formula One's 20 drivers took a knee on the starting grid before the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix in a stance against racism and have continued to do so ever since.

Hamilton said making the black power salute at the Styrian Grand Prix felt as if it was a pivotal moment for him and one he would never forget.

Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton: It's great to be back 12/07/2020 AT 15:28