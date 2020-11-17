Lewis Hamilton says his success "doesn’t mean anything" unless he can help "push for change" in the world.

The Mercedes driver became world champion for the seventh time in Turkey on Sunday, equalling the record previously held by Ferrari great Michael Schumacher.

The 35-year-old Briton now has more career wins, pole positions and podiums than the retired German, but is also determined to make an impact off the track.

He has used his platform more than ever this year to make his voice heard on subjects from racial injustice to diversity and the environment - and is not planning on stopping.

"Competing and winning championships is a great thing, but what does it really mean? It doesn’t mean anything unless you can help push for change," he told the Guardian newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.

I cannot keep silent during this time. I decided that I have to use this platform. There are so many people out there who are struggling and so many who have experienced what I have experienced, and worse.

Hamilton was named as Britain's most influential black person in the annual Powerlist, which was released on Tuesday.

He has set up a commission of experts to help increase the representation of black people in British motorsports, and routinely takes a knee and promotes Black Lives Matter at races.

"It is very symbolic to continue to utilise that platform and use that message," he said.

"And it’s important to continue to do it, to keep awareness, because otherwise this thing could die a quiet death and go back to how it was in the past. So I don’t see this changing for some time."

Hamilton said he wanted to really see a different Formula One in 10 years' time.

"Yes, we have this Black Lives Matter moment and there’s a mic and people are hearing it, but you’ve got to really do the work to activate change," he added.

"It’s not enough to be not racist. You have to be anti-racist. You have to be against racism and supporting these movements."

He said he was talking to F1's commercial rights holders Liberty Media for a long-term role "to try to help them progress in the right direction and continue to bring in new audiences.

"I’ll probably do that as a side job. I honestly couldn’t be more excited about it," he said.

"On one side, I don’t want the time to ever go by fast. On the other, I can’t wait till I start this new chapter of my life."

