Lewis Hamilton has hit back at criticism from Sir Jackie Stewart, who said Hamilton's car gives him an unfair advantage, insisting he "doesn't know why" he gets targeted.

Closing in on what will be the 35-year-old's seventh world championship this season, Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race victories after winning the Eifel Grand Prix at the weekend.

Such relentless form has generated criticism from former world champion Stewart who said he found it hard to justify including Hamilton among the greatest of all time, in large part because he enjoyed an unfair” advantage with his Mercedes car - something Hamilton has heard before.

"I get knocked by many people, particularly older drivers'" Hamilton said. "I don’t know why. Maybe one day they will get over it but I have so much respect for the past legends, even those who continue to talk negatively about me all the time. I still hold them in high regard. It was a different time in history. It was incredibly tough for them.

There is always talk in sport about who is the greatest, past and present, but it is impossible to compare. It is not important to me.

“In 20 years’ time when I am looking back, I can promise you this, I will not be talking down any young driver who is coming through and succeeding. Because a responsibility as an older driver is to shine the light as bright as possible and encourage those.”

