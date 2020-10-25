Lewis Hamilton says he “could only ever have dreamed” that he would break Michael Schumacher’s record for the most Formula 1 race wins.

Hamilton reached the landmark with a dominant victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix, securing the 92nd victory of his career.

As well as breaking Schumacher’s record for most GP wins, he is also just two races away from equalling the German’s record of seven world titles.

“It’s going to take some time to fully sink in,” said the Mercedes driver.

“I was still pushing flat out all the way to the line. I’m very much still in race mode, mentally. I can’t find the words at the moment.

“I could only ever have dreamed to have been where I am today. I didn’t have a magic ball when I chose to come to this team and partner with these great people, but here I am.

“What I can tell you is that I’m trying to make the most of it everyday. Everything that we do together, we’re all rolling in the same direction and that’s really why you’re seeing the success that we’re having.

“We’ve got my dad here, which is amazing and my step-mum Linda and Roscoe [Hamilton’s dog]. So it’s a very blessed day.”

Hamilton won the race by 25 seconds from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas to move 77 points clear in the standings with five races to go and just 130 points left to play for.

However it wasn't plain sailing for Hamilton, who struggled for pace at the start and lost the lead on the opening lap as light drizzle affected the tyres and grip.

"They said it was going to rain straight after the race but we got some spitting just at the start," he said. "I had a good start but then going into turn seven I had a huge oversteer moment.

"I really backed off massively. Arguably I should have probably tried to defend from Valtteri but I was like, 'No - I'll come back later on'. And fortunately that's what I was able to do so."

Hamilton also said he suffered cramp during the race.

"You know it's an incredibly physical sport but I had a cramp in my right calf," he added.

"So I was lifting quite often down the straight because it was about to pull. [It was] pretty painful, but I had to somehow get through it because it is what it is. You can't lift the whole lap."

