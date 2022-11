Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: I don't think this circuit is going to suit our car

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was second in Mexico but the Mercedes driver is on the verge of the first winless season of his 16-year career. "I don't think this circuit and the next one is necessarily going to suit our car the same as it did in the last race. I'm hoping I'm wrong, & I'm hoping the engineers are wrong, and I'm hoping the car is a lot better than we expect it," he said.

