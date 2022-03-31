Lewis Hamilton has admitted he has “struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time” in an open and honest post on social media.

Britain’s seven-time F1 world champion says it’s been “hard some days to stay positive” and that it is a “constant effort” to keep going - but urged people feeling the same that they have to “keep fighting”.

It is not the first time that Hamilton has posted a message like the one he composed this morning, having said he was having “a hard time” last year.

The 37-year-old has begun the season slowly, with his Mercedes team struggling to keep up with rule changes as Ferrari and Red Bull set the early pace

He had a quiet off-season, having kept relatively silent in the aftermath of the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, in which Max Verstappen beat him to the world title.

"It's been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us," Hamilton wrote in an Instagram story.

"Hard some days to stay positive. I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting, we have so much to do and to achieve.

"I'm writing to let you know it's ok to feel the way you do, just know that you are not alone and we are going to get through this!

“A friend reminded me today, you are so powerful and you can do anything you put your mind to. We can do anything we put our mind to. Let's remember to live in gratitude for another day to rise. Sending you love and light.”

Hamilton has a rest weekend before the season resumes with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

