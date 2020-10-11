Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was lost for words when Mick Schumacher presented him with a helmet of his father, Michael, in recognition of his 91st win.

“What a result, thanks so much,” Hamilton said to his team after his win in Germany.

The Mercedes driver swept past his closest rival Valtteri Bottas to win his 91st Grand Prix, and negotiated a tricky safety car period to close out the win.

After the race, Hamilton spoke to former racer David Coulthard about his achievement.

He paid tribute to second-placed Max Verstappen, saying: “It was not an easy race at all. The Red Bulls are so fast. Max drove extremely well.

“We’ve got a serious fight on our hands. I’m knackered, I’m telling you.”

He was then presented with one of Michael Schumacher’s helmets in recognition of their shared record by the former Ferrari man’s son, Mick.

Hamilton explained what the helmet of one of his idols meant to him.

“I’m honoured. Wow. I don’t know what to say. When you grow up watching someone and idolise them … I don’t think anyone – especially me – thought I would be anywhere close to Michael in terms of records.

“I couldn’t have done it without this team and huge respect to Michael.”

